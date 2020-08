PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A 15-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on South Lagoon Drive and Palm Way.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the teenager was driving the ATV on S. Lagoon Drive when it overturned as he made a turn onto Palm Way.

Troopers said a 15-year-old passenger was not injured.