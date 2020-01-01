Tallahassee couple gets engaged on New Year’s Eve at Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While thousands of people rang in the new year at Pier Park, one couple had something extra to celebrate.

Tyler Dilmore proposed to his girlfriend, Cynthia Cerda. The Tallahassee couple has been dating for almost two years and were visiting friends in Panama City Beach for the holiday.

“Last night was just a night out on New Year’s Eve and then he got down on one knee and it was super surprising,” Cerda said.

Cerda works for the Governor’s Club in Tallahassee and Dilmore is an Army paramedic. Dilmore says he planned the proposal for nine months.

“In our minds I think we’ve been engaged since month 1 of dating so for us, the ring was a surprise, the proposal was a surprise but for our relationship this has always been the plan,” Cerda said.

The two are excited for their wedding, which they’re planning for April.