Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in PCB

The headline and information in this article has been updated to reflect the newest information we’ve received from officials regarding this developing story.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman, police responded to a domestic dispute at Laketown Wharf shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Whitman said a man then shot his girlfriend in the face and officers began to engage in gunfire with the suspect. He was killed in the shooting.

Whitman said the woman who was shot in the face is at an area hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is there and will investigate which is standard when officers fire their weapons.

Public Information Officer with the City of Panama City Beach said Panama City Beach Police responded to shooting a Laketown Wharf and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

It happened around 1:30 Friday morning.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

