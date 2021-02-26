‘Say goodbye to the Y’, well-known gas station closes its doors ahead of construction

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The ‘Y’ is one of the well-known spots off Panama City Beach that brings Highway 79 down to Front Beach Road.

In recent years officials voted to turn that connecting road into a four-lane with a stoplight directing traffic. The gas station right in the middle of it all hosted a farewell ceremony as they close their doors officially.

The Express Lane gas station hosted a farewell ceremony as the ‘Y’ construction project is moving forward at the beach.

The celebration was an opportunity for the stop to sponsor two local charities– the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Pyramid Inc, a nonprofit for adults with special needs.

Those in attendance say they had a lot to offer to those stopping by today.

“Oh we have baked goods, jambalaya, burgers, barbecue, chips, and drink,” said Store Manager, Karen McKinley.

“As many funds as we can and a thank you to everyone who’s turned out and the local community who supported us. And to drive some visibility for our two chosen charities because they need our help more than ever with everything that’s going on,” said Project Manager, Chris Mead.

Drivers in the area can expect to see some road construction begin in the coming weeks.