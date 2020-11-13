Save the Closet in need of help moving locations

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Save The Closet, a local non-profit created after Hurricane Michael, is working on a new chapter of its life.

It’s not only transitioning to another building, it’s also adding a retail store inside of their new space.

It is moving it’s location at Beachy Beach Real Estate to a new spot near Hutchinson Boulevard.

Saturday morning employees asking for volunteers to come out and help.

“We start at 9 a.m. and depending on how many people show up to help we are going to move the remainder of the belongings that we have in here that we can. Where do I have to do some demo and some updating to make this accessible for everyone,” said Founder and Executive Director Katy Pinson.

There are around five storage units full of clothing and other donations.

Anyone willing to help is asked to bring any tools or trailers that can help to move furniture and other home goods.

“We have people donating furniture for office space that needs to be picked up, we have people who are willing to donate fixtures that have to be picked up and delivered, so it depends on who’s here and the resources we have available,” said Pinson.

Pinson said as she has personally funded Save the Closet for the last two years, she believes the non-profit can now be self-sufficient.

“We’re in a position where we do have things we can monetize, we can make this self-sufficient. We should. Because not only will it fund the whole outage, it can create jobs and create other things in this community that are important,” said Pinson.

Anyone who is looking to help out can show up Saturday morning at 9 a.m. to 12202 Hutchison Road #400, Panama City Beach, 32407.