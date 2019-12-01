Santa Claus comes to Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pier Park has a new tenant as of Saturday- Santa’s House.

St. Nick himself moved in Saturday and will be at the Park daily until Christmas Eve. Santa’s House is located on South Pier Park Drive, near Margaritaville and next to Kilwins Ice Cream and Fudge.

Pier Park Officials say they have the only Santa in Bay County and hope his arrival brings holiday cheer.

“It’s getting everyone in the holiday spirit. The mall’s already been decorated for a little bit, so Santa is kind of like the cherry on top to bring the season in,” Syara Perez, Pier Park Marketing and Business Development Director, said.

Santa’ full schedule is available here. You can make reservations to see him or walk in. and Pier Park will also be hosting Pet Photo Night on December 8 from 7 – 9 p.m.