SandJam Music Festival postponed

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The SandJam Music Festival is an event that takes place in Panama City Beach each year on the white sand, but this year, rates for the rock festival are changing due to COVID-19.

The event was originally planned for April but is now being moved to October.

Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady says the event will still be the great rock show it always has been, and music fans can expect great performances in the Fall.

Lovelady says the lineup will be announced this summer and take place at Frank Brown Park instead of on the beach.

“It’s still going to be SandJamFest.Com. Tickets aren’t available yet because we haven’t announced the lineup but we’re probably going to announce the lineup probably in June. Gives us a little time to get it in place. That way we’ll know a little bit better about who is actually going to work and who is not” said Executive Producer, Rendy Lovelady.

SandJam is slated for the weekend of October 1st through the 3rd. 

