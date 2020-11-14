Rotary Club hosts “Grills Gone Mild” to raise money for children in need

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — You may be used to the “Grills Gone Wild” event from the Rotary Club, but this year due to COVID-19 the club is hosting a new and smaller event called “Grills Gone Mild.”

Saturday morning volunteers gathered in Panama City Beach to host a drive-through barbecue event – all the proceeds will benefit Backpack Blessings and Miracle League.

For just 10 dollars community members could get a juicy pulled pork sandwich, chips and a drink.

Event organizer Alan Graham said this event is so much fun for all the volunteers and it is just the cherry on top knowing how many kids they could help.

“There’s about 300 kids in Panama City Beach that are food-deprived,” Graham said. ‘“We feel like we need to do what we can so they can show back up on Monday ready for school.”

Due to the downsizing of the event, the rotary club was only able to hand out 300 food bags and the supplies sure did go fast.

Since this was a success the team says they plan to look into doing this event again and helping even more kids than before.