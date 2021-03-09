Restaurants prepare for busy tourism season as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is preparing for what could be a record-breaking tourism season, as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted.

Already, Bay County’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) is seeing condo and hotel reservations trending up, continuing traffic after a busier-than-usual off-season.

Now, those in the restaurant business are getting ready for the springtime crowds.

“Based on what we’re hearing on the rentals here on the beach that I think it’s going to be extremely busy from here on out,” said Patches Pub Owner, Vince Greiner. “[In] just a short time that we’ve been in the month of March we’ve been extremely busy here so we’re excited.”

Greiner said on Tuesday that they’re ready to handle the wave of visitors.

“We have a pretty good, full-staff right now,” he said. “After we went through last year, we just want to have a patio full of people having fun.”

Patches is one of dozens of restaurants on the beach preparing for a busy spring break and summer season. Preliminary data from the TDC indicates that it will be bustling.

“We have just seen the number of reservations increase dramatically over the last few weeks,” said TDC Executive Director, Dan Rowe.

Restaurants across the area are making last minute adjustments.

“We’re just trying to get staffed up and get ready for it,” said Sharky’s Marketing Director, Grant Wittstruck. “We’re finding major shortages in the hospitality industry as a whole but particularly for cooks, servers, front house, back of house and that’s really our primary concern at the moment is really getting staffed up to be ready for the season.”

“We’ve already hired quite a few more employees,” said Dat Cajun Place owner, Trudy White. She and her husband and co-owner, Jan, said they’re excited to move the restaurant into their new, bigger space this month, which they think will help with the crowds.

“We’re hoping that the business will continue and even grow more because of the new building,” Jan White said.

For some restaurant owners, the pandemic has had unexpected positives, getting them ready to take on the busy season as safely as possible.

“Because of COVID we actually put up dividers between tables, space people out, our servers are wearing masks,” Wittstruck said.

“We were able to expand our outdoor seating,” Greiner said. “So we have a much bigger patio than we had last year or in the past.”

Greiner said they’re excited to welcome people in after a challenging year for everyone.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming a good, big crowd,” he said. “We have a good staff ready to handle them.”