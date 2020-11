PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Bloody Mary lovers were able to get their fill Saturday at the Fifth Annual Grand Lagoon Bloody Mary and Music Festival.

The event took place at the Sheraton Golf Resort and Spa in Panama City Beach, and it brought together area restaurants to compete for the title of “Best Bloody Mary in the Grand Lagoon.”

This year the award for the “Best Bloody Mary” went to Hammerhead Fred’s.

Defending champion, Dat Cajun Place, won the award for the “Best Decorated Booth.”