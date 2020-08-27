Residents upset over flooding conditions, ask city for help

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– While the rainwaters from Monday’s heavy flooding may have dried, residents of the Panama City Beach community, The Glades, are still left with damage.

Resident, Brett Dunning, said several inches of water got into his home due to the heavy rain.

H.O.A. President, Tom Trosser expressed this is an ongoing problem for the community.

“You’re talking about having to muck out the lower portion of every one of these houses because flood water got into the drywall,” Trosser said.

Now the Panama City Beach City Council is collecting its annual storm water assessment fee which is supposed to go toward improving and developing the systems that prevent flooding.

Dunning said that despite paying the fee, he’s seen little improvement.

“If I’m going to a pay a fee in my taxes that is going toward maintaining the waterways and removing obstructions to prevent the neighborhood from flooding, then I expect that to happen,” Dunning said.

Dunning blames the issue on waterways not being properly maintained.

“There’s been a project on this culvert near my house for the last 3 years and it’s not been executed,” Dunning said.

And although City Council members said they were sympathetic to the issue, they said that sometimes with that amount of rainfall flooding is inevitable.

Councilman Jarman said that he experienced the flooding firsthand, his grandmother’s home off Thomas Drive flooded due to the rain.

“I’m kind of on both sides of the issue because I have had a property that’s flooded, but at the same, that was almost five inches of rain in an hour, I don’t know of a storm drainage system that will be able to accommodate that,” Jarman said.

Ultimately, residents hope the city will make a difference.

“Hopefully these experiences will cause them to once again reevaluate and elevate the priority of these projects,” Trosser said.

The city said they hope to see more improvements made with the assessment, particularly in the Glades neighborhood in the near future.

They also said if you feel like you are experiencing issues with your stormwater drainage system to reach out to the Public Works Department to have your systems evaluated.