Residents discuss thoughts about offshore outfall and flooding near Lullwater Lake

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday, Panama City Beach residents and officials came together to discuss concerns involving Lullwater Lake.

Residents like Molly Allen who live around Lullwater Lake love their neighborhood, but recent events like Hurricane Sally revealed some issues.

“To go with the city we want to be sure we are looking at all ideas but we also want to protect our homes that were recently flooded and we also enjoy a wonderful freshwater lake on Panama City Beach,” Allen said.

At Wednesday’s town hall, residents Allen expressed concerns about the lake’s water quality as well as flooding issues. She said as someone who experienced the floods in September she understands the problem.

“We are the people that serve the community,” Allen said. “We live and work here every day.”

Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell hosted the town hall. One of the ideas to get rid of this problem is to build an offshore outfall to better drain the lake into the gulf so flooding like in Hurricane Sally doesn’t happen again.

“We had record rainfall in a small period of time and the outfall was blocked so the sand was blocked and we weren’t able to drain out properly,” McConnell said.

This would be built underground and underwater to avoid blockages and erosion.

“The benefits are preventing flooding and to get some of the bacteria out of the area away from the beach line and some of the beachgoers,” McConnell said.

The city is currently in the design process for the outfall and working on securing grant money to help complete this project.