Residents come out for Save the Closet’s clothing giveaway

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Michael, Katy Pinson saw a need for clothes in the community. So she started Save the Closet in a parking lot with bins and tarps.

Two years later, that setup became a building, and donations poured in every day. So many that Save the Closet held a clothing giveaway Saturday morning.

Katy Pinson said she feels blessed to help as many people as she has.

“If you have never volunteered you have to try it,” Pinson said. “It is the best antidepressant in the world.”

Pinson said clothes are a form of self-expression; that is why she started the organization: so everyone has a chance to feel fabulous, even during hard times.

“Our community kind of can’t catch a break since Michael,” Pinson said. “We had that, we haven’t recovered, people are still trying to rebuild their homes two years later.”

The giveaway had everything from shoes to shirts to accessories.

Violet Reeder, and attendee, said it was a great event.

“It helps a lot of people who don’t have a lot of money to get clothes because a lot of clothes are really expensive at some places,” Reeder said.

Volunteers like Savanna Dick have been with the organization since day one. She said the closet works like a circle. When it is time you can swap out your old clothes and make room for the new.

“It is kind of like you just rotate it out so those new and gently used clothes that get donated here come back in as used and they can keep coming in and out,” Dick said.

Save the Closet is accepts donations at its Hutchinson Road location every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.