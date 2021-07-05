Rainy holiday weekend makes for a business boom for indoor attractions

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Rain or shine, the attractions in Panama City Beach were extremely busy this holiday weekend.

Business managers say this was the busiest time of the season so far.

The weather is causing people like Luca Sclafin to switch up their plans and head indoors.

“Because there is rain and we have nowhere else to go we were going to go to the beach but it is too rainy,” Scafin said.

This change is causing attractions like WonderWorks, Ripleys, and RockIt Lanes to be swamped. Ryan Truhe and her family are traveling from New Orleans. She said the rain will not stop their fun.

“It’s pretty busy, but my mom will always hunt for the most popular things to make us have fun,” Truhe said.

Many braved the rain and waited in line at WonderWorks for close to an hour. General Manager Mike Walsingham said this weekend could be the busiest they’ve seen in years.

“Watching the numbers and watching the traffic in and around town and around the building it’s the busiest it’s been since before the storm,” Walsingham said.

Business owners say the lines have been out the door and wrapped around the building since Friday. They hope this is setting a trend for the rest of the season.

“Fourth of July is always the busiest weekend of the year,” Walsingham said. “It’s the biggest of the year because it’s a major holiday and the summertime.”

The crowds make for a busy day for workers, but the business boom is a good thing for the local economy.