Pro Watercross Competition bringing in hundreds from across the world

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Pro Watercross Tour continued wrapped up Sunday with the ametuer races taking place early on Sunday morning.

This tour has been held in Panama City Beach in years past but everyone is excited to be back for the first time since the storm.

With a crowd coming from all over the world, it is bringing in lots of new faces to the area.

Participants of the competition say they are enjoying the beaches and everyone coming out to support.

“It’s amazing, it’s great, it’s so much fun” said Racer, Carli Henning.

“It’s great to be able to have this kind of environment on the beach and be able to have all the racers get together,” said Spectator, Gage Gardner.

Racers saying it’s great to be back competing as their tour was delayed originally due to the pandemic.

“I think people are more than ready, more than ready. I think there’s always an excitement for the pro water cross. But I think this year especially because we’ve been in such a different place, the world as a whole. I think this year the race is going to bring so much more excitement than typically it would. It’s bringing people out, it’s exciting, we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Tourist, Tonya Powers.

With the event wrapping up on Sunday, this weekend competition could have a great economic impact on the area when all is said and done.