Preview of wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555 and the American Legion will be hosting a Memorial Day event Monday afternoon in Panama City Beach.

The event will help recognize veterans, their families and their service, along with a wreath laying ceremony to honor fallen veterans.

“Laying a wreath is an honor to the fallen soldiers’ service,” Post Commander Mary Lemburg said. “The wreath is eternal as was their service, so that’s the symbolism of laying the wreath.”

Lemburg said members of the Panama City Pipes and Drums will be playing the bagpipes before the ceremony, and will finish the ceremony with a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The ceremony will take place in Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach at 2 p.m.