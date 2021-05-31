Preview of wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10555 and the American Legion will be hosting a Memorial Day event Monday afternoon in Panama City Beach.

The event will help recognize veterans, their families and their service, along with a wreath laying ceremony to honor fallen veterans.

“Laying a wreath is an honor to the fallen soldiers’ service,” Post Commander Mary Lemburg said. “The wreath is eternal as was their service, so that’s the symbolism of laying the wreath.”

Lemburg said members of the Panama City Pipes and Drums will be playing the bagpipes before the ceremony, and will finish the ceremony with a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The ceremony will take place in Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Preview of wreath laying ceremony for Memorial Day

Morning Forecast 5-31-21

Florida Highway Patrol says they've seen reckless driving increase this Memorial Day Weekend

Man rescued from waters off of Shell Island Saturday evening

DUI arrest made in Friday evening crash

Man reportedly kidnaps, sexually assaults Springfield women

More Local News

Don't Miss