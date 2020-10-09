Preparations for a different kind of snowbird season begins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As the snow starts to come down in northern areas, the snowbirds flock to the world’s most beautiful beaches, and Public Relations Director for Visit Panama City Beach Lacee Rudd said our beaches are a great place to relax while keeping a distance.

“It’s a great destination,” said Rudd. “We have 27 miles of open beaches where you can spread yourself out, enjoy the water, enjoy the sand and just have fun.”

Every winter Panama City Beach hosts around 700 snowbirds – each spending around 55 hundred dollars per stay. But with travel restrictions and fears of contracting the virus what the season will hold is still in question.

“We have heard from partners and others around the community that two out of three visitors coming this winter will be snowbirds,” said Rudd. “While they might not be coming from Canada, we have heard a lot of talk of older residents coming from around the United States.”

For those snowbirds who do choose to spend your winter down in the panhandle, the beautiful beaches will always be here to enjoy but some of the events that you know may look a little different.

“We are hoping to do a virtual event for beach homes for the holidays,” said Rudd. “So there are a lot of things that we are trying to keep fun and visitors engaged with.”

Rudd said no plans for the winter are final but the safety of the snowbirds is the priority.

As the season approaches, rental companies say those loyal visitors are already booking up their calendars.