PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A portion of Frank Brown Park’s well known trail line is closing temporarily to allow for the completion of Bay Parkway.

Gayle’s Trail will be closed from the Colony Club entrance West to the Gulf Boulevard entrance.

The closure will last until segment 2 of the parkway is completed later in the Spring.

The trail will be raised approximately five feet and will be safer for bikers and joggers after the construction is complete.