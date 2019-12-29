Pier Park prepares for beach ball drop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With 10,000 beach balls ready to be inflated, an 800 pound beach ball set to drop at midnight and the Saturday arrival of the stage, Pier Park is preparing for its 12th annual beach ball drop.

The shopping center is expecting 35,000 people to ring in the New Year Tuesday night. There will be family fun including a snow zone and three bands performing throughout the event.

“We have a photo booth, we’re gonna have superheroes out here, vendors, party hats given out from the TDC,” Syara Perez, Pier Park Marketing Director, said. “It is such high energy, it is the place to be and it is just so much fun that night.”

Perez has been planning the event since February. Arnold High School students will help inflate the beach balls Monday.

“It’s a lot of boxes, our garage is kinda packed right now but it just brings the excitement to the office and its basically letting us know hey, it’s time, time to start rolling,” Perez said.

William Jackson is planning on attending the event for the first time.

“Why wouldn’t ya? I mean I’m at the beach, Panama City. Come out and enjoy the crowd,” Jackson said.

The event begins at 5:30. The 10,000 beach ball drop will happen at 8 p.m. and the 800 pound, LED ball will drop at midnight. A full schedule of events is available here.

Pier Park businesses Dave and Buster’s and the Skywheel are also offering New Year’s Eve specials.

More information about Dave and Buster’s is available here, and more on the Skywheel is available here.