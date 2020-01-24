Phase two of Bay Parkway is on the way

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Traffic on Panama City Beach can often be slow but city leaders hope a new roadway will alleviate the congestion.

“We’ve got and we have traffic because we’re doing business. The beach is doing very good,” said Mayor Mike Thomas.

The city wants to open the second part of a limited-access road — Bay Parkway.

“Bay Parkway two will be from the existing Bay Parkway off Highway 79 and from where it turns down into Pier Park, it’ll start there at the turn and go straight toward Nautilus,” Thomas said.

The road will run behind the new fire department station and will help to improve response time for emergency services.

“In the back part of Colony Club, Moonlight Bay Drive and back there was the worst response times we had on the beach and we have as good as ISO rating is as good as any city in the county does and this will help maintain that,” Thomas said.

The city is accepting bids for the project now.