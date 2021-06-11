Phase three of construction starts on the “Y” intersection

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — On the west end of the beach – there may be some traffic pattern shifts as construction continues on the “Y” intersection.

Phase three of the project is now underway, where they will start to put in the underground pipes and form the new roundabout.

When the project is finished, you will still see that notable “Y” shape but there will be a circle in the middle to help traffic flow.

CRA Manager David Campbell said residents can expect some traffic shifts in the next few months as they keep working.

“We are going to have to route traffic around State road 79 in certain sections which means they will have to either go left or right off 79 through some of these side streets then back onto 79,” Campbell said

Campbell said they are trying to avoid doing as much work as possible on Front Beach Road during the summer season, but are working aggressively to finish the project as soon as possible.