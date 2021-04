PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Sunday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Panama City Beach Parkway near Alf Coleman Road.

Officers said a man was walking across the westbound lanes of Back Beach Road when he was struck and killed by a sedan.

Police say the man has yet to be identified.