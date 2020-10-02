PCB Parks and Rec. Board recommend raising aquatic center fees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday afternoon the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Board had their regular meeting and discussed several items on the agenda.

One of those items included the possibility of raising fees at the local aquatic center at Frank Brown Park.

“They’re looking at charging a spectator pass, something new, right now it’s two dollars, the recommendation is going to three dollars. And now after the three dollars were asking for a recommendation that’s going to the council that will look at a $ 15-year annual pass for individuals and a $35 annual pass for families,” said Jim Ponek, PCB Parks and Recreation Director.

The family pack fee for $35 a year would include practices, meets, and even parents picking up their kids from the swim team.

“The spectator pass is really for swim clubs, then we have a general annual pass that’s gonna be at the pool when people come and that fee has not changed,” said Ponek.

The board unanimously approved the change in fees. Their recommendation now goes to the City Council who will decide whether or not to implement it.

Parks and Rec. staff also said they believe it’s especially important to see who is using their facilities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the COVID-19 crisis that we’re dealing with, we know there’s so many people coming in and out of that pool, we don’t know who they are. We’re really trying to track it with a pass, one of the things that city council has been asking us if we can kind of find out who is coming in and out of this pool,” said Ponek.