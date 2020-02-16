PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival returns for 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For the third year, local food trucks and craft breweries filled Aaron Bessant Park for the Panama City Beach Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival.

The family-family event featured a variety of cuisines and alcohol as well as live music, face painting, and a stilt walker. Food Truck Festivals of America and Visit Panama City Beach help put the event on.

“It’s just such a fantastic community. We’ve seen an evolution in terms of food trucks in craft beer even in just the three years we’ve been here,” Food Truck Festivals of America co-founder Janet Presky said.

La Fogota 850 is a Mexican food truck that opened last month and attended Saturday’s event. The owners say this allowed them to connect with the community.

“I love it, I love being around people, talking to new people, getting to know new people, getting to taste different foods,” employee Coree Jones said. “I’m not biased, I’m not only going to eat my own food. I’m going to eat everyone else’s food.”

Mel and Chris Mason are Bay County natives, attending the event last year and returning this time bringing friends from Orlando.

“I think we really have a good turnout this year, so I’m just ready to have fun. it’s a great atmosphere,” Mel Mason said.

The event continues Sunday from 12-5 p.m. Presky suggests leaving your diet at home and trying out different trucks.

“Wear your stretchy pants, everyone deserves a day of food truck eating and craft beer drinking and just throw [the diet] to the wind and enjoy yourselves,” Presky said.

