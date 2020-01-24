PCB City officials discuss second amendment rights

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, the Bay County Board of Commissioners implemented a resolution allowing employees to carry a concealed weapon in the government building, and also showing support for the second amendment.

On Thursday morning, the Panama City Beach City Council discussed following the county’s lead.

The topic was brought up by Councilman Geoff McConnell who says he thinks the city, too, should show support for the law.

The council discussed their thoughts on city employees being able to carry a concealed weapon and also got input from both Panama City Beach Fire Chief, Larry Couch, and Police Chief, Drew Whitman.

“In today’s world, it’s all over the place. We were one of the first fire departments to issue bullet vests to our firefighters and it’s to keep them safe and some folks, if they need to carry a weapon to make them feel safer, then that’s their choice,” Couch said.

Whitman says he would offer a debriefing to the employees who are permitted to carry and would also want a list of who would have a weapon but doesn’t encourage anyone to implement themselves into dangerous situations unless needed.

“If they’re trained, it would help but the main reason for people to carry is to protect yourself, not to get involved in law enforcement jobs and duties but to protect yourself. If you get stuck in a room and there’s an active shooter situation, at least you can defend yourself,” Whitman said.

This was all discussion.

The council has instructed the city’s attorneys to research the topic and bring back more information at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB council talks 2nd amendment

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB council talks 2nd amendment"

CRA assessment

Thumbnail for the video titled "CRA assessment"

GWMI cold turtles

Thumbnail for the video titled "GWMI cold turtles"

GOEDTKE

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOEDTKE"

Bleakley Self Defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bleakley Self Defense"

Bleakley Self Defense Shooting Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bleakley Self Defense Shooting Part 2"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.