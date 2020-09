PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The 20th Autumn Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally, scheduled for October 21-25, will not take place this year in Panama City Beach.

In a memo to the event organizers, City Manager Tony O’Rourke said this large event will present a clear and present danger to the public’s health and safety. He wrote “the city simply cannot risk another major outbreak of COVID‐19, as we experienced in late June and July, and its significant public health effects.”