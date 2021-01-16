PCB City Council decides to extend COVID-19 leave pay

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday, the Panama City Beach city council discussed whether or not to continue providing paid time off to employees testing positive for the coronavirus.

The answer… yes.

Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell says that the city will continue to provide 80 hours of paid leave to employees not only for their safety but for the good of the city.

“So that folks can stay at home, not infect anybody else and get healthy and well to that we can serve our residents,” said Geoff McConnell, Panam City Beach vice mayor.

The city is also discussed the topic of requiring the vaccine for city employees, but after discussion they decided to leave it as an optional choice.

