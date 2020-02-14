PCB citizen officially announces candidacy for city council

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ahead of Thursday night’s city council meeting, a Panama City Beach citizen officially kicked off her campaign for council member.

Cherie Crim became a full time PCB resident in 2016 after moving to Bay County from Atlanta.

She is now running to be the city’s next council member for Ward 4.

She says she decided to run for office because she wants to change the way residents are treated as well as make the city’s government more transparent.

One way she says she is already working towards better communication is how she was able to qualify to run for the seat at all.

“I qualified via petition so I went out around the holidays and I went and talked to super voters and I talked to people in neighborhoods, all different neighborhoods, not just my ward. Just knowing that they really want somebody to care, they want somebody to listen to them and they want somebody who’s going to be there when things get tough,” Crim said.

Currently in the seat for Ward 4 is councilman Hector Solis. He is not running for re-election.

You can see all candidates for each city race on the Supervisor of Elections website here.

Hear Crim’s entire interview with News 13 in the video below.