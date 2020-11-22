Patches Pub and Grill’s 8th annual turkey bowling event is a strike

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Patches Pub and Grill got into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting their eighth annual turkey bowling event.

Community members brought lots of energy to the lane as they stepped up to roll that frozen turkey for a strike.

Bowling wasn’t the only thing happening at Patches, customers also enjoyed good food, drinks, music, and company.

Patches owner Vince Greiner said this was a unique event and he is happy to see so many customers come out and support a great cause.

“It’s something that people can sit out here and enjoy the gorgeous weather and just have fun,” Greiner said. “Like I said earlier. bowling with a frozen turkey, I don’t think you can do that anywhere else in the world.”

All proceeds made will be donated to the Children’s Christmas Party Committee to help provide presents to kids whose families cannot afford it.

The organization said they are hoping to help around one hundred children this year and make their Christmas very special.