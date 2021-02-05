Parents carry on memory of children after tragic accident at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– After losing both their children in a tragic car accident at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park, both Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner are working to honor the legacy of their two children.

“Addie and Baylor loved to help people you know they had big personalities,” Matt said.

Though they were small, their parents said that Addie and Baylor touched the lives of those around them.

“Addie was fun-loving, she loved to go and do. Baylor was a little bit more stubborn, you know he wanted things his way,” Lauren said.

“You don’t think that being here on this earth for four and six years but they did,” Matt said.

Which is why they are carrying on their memory through the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner foundation.

Using money from a go-fund-me the Kirchgessners are giving back to the community, something they say is reflective of Addie and Baylor’s spirits when they were alive.

“We think that they were going to do a lot of big things and help a lot of people and they still are they’re just going to do it through us and through the foundation,” Matt said.

The family spent much of their time in Panama City Beach, and plan to enrich the lives of others in the area.

“We will always be apart of the community and we want to give back to the community,” Matt said.

The couple will be donating books to preschools in Panama City Beach and Louisville.

“Addie loved to read and go to school,” Lauren said.

And through the foundation, the couple says they have found healing.

“ They were our world, our world revolved around them,” Matt said.

The link to purchase books to donate can be found here.

The Kirchgessners said they will hand deliver the books when they return to the area in March.

To find out more about the Addie and Baylor Foundation, click here.