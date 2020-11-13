Panama City Beach to raise salary for city employees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach city employees have a raise to look forward to very soon.

The decision came about after an outside consulting firm implemented a job classification and compensation plan which consisted of a questionnaire for employees, as well as interviews concerning topics such as job complexity.

The firm found that the city employees were being paid below benchmark average compared to others in their position across the nation.

The city has implemented to give close to a five percent raise across the board which translates to about $715,000 and will come from the city’s reserve funds.

“The study reflected that 50% of our employees were being paid less than the minimum of other surrounding organizations that we compete with so this will address that,” said Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O’Rourke.

Employees can expect the changes to be reflected in their December 1st paycheck. As an apology for the inconvenience of the changes not starting in October with the new city budget, the city will also give employees Martin Luther King Day off.