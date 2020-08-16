Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City Beach to expand code enforcement capabilities

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Beach City Council has decided to give code enforcement more grounds to maintain order in the city.

On July 9th, the Council authorized under an emergency order for code enforcement to assist in writing civil citations for those swimming during double red flags or not following proper beach safety.

As of Thursday, code enforcement will also be able to hand out citations for the mask mandate, and restaurant capacity.

Councilman Geoff McConnell said that giving code enforcement more power will allow for pressure to be taken off law enforcement and beach safety surfaces, as the city is experiencing what he calls a “labor crunch.”

“With everything on our table for the police department to try to enforce from the mask mandate to the restaurant capacity guidelines we needed to empower our code enforcement folks to get on the beach and issue double flag citations and any other citations that can be had,” said McConnell.

Mcconnell also said that code enforcement will only have the power to right civil citations and will not make arrests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Shadow the cat rescued from Silvis house fire

Home catches fire after power is turned back on

Petition for removal of WV Stonewall Jackson statue thrown at Governor's Mansion

BR.COM LAREDO STREET MURAL PAINTING 08.15.20

Memorial Scholarship to honor long time Bay County resident

Trump supporters attempt world record boat parade near Clearwater Beach

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the