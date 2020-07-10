Panama City Beach to close area of beach nightly to stop spread of COVID-19

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday evening the Panama City Beach City council along with the Panama City Beach Police Department decided to close a mile of the beaches from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Specifically, from the Ocean Ritz Condos to the Boardwalk Beach resort.

The decision comes after groups of teenagers were found on the beach not practicing social distancing guidelines.

Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman expressed that the threat of COVID-19 community spread is not only dangerous for younger crowds, but also dangerous for officers that must break up the crowds.

“It’s extremely dangerous for my officers to try and get down there and break up the crowds, but the younger generations are way closer than six feet apart and not practicing social distancing,” said Whitman.

The tentative date for beaches to reopen during those times is August 13.

Whitman also said that while the goal is to educate the younger generation about proper CDC guidelines and stopping the spread, the offense could result in a citation as high as $500 as well as arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

beach closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "beach closure"

LSV Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "LSV Program"

Bay County holds virtual meeting to discuss skatepark coming to the sports complex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County holds virtual meeting to discuss skatepark coming to the sports complex"

Bay County Courthouse not moving to phase 2 until August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Courthouse not moving to phase 2 until August"

19 Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Walton County Jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "19 Inmates test positive for COVID-19 at the Walton County Jail"

FCSO's "Ice Cream Patrol" car serves kids free ice cream

Thumbnail for the video titled "FCSO's "Ice Cream Patrol" car serves kids free ice cream"
More Local News