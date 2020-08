PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Since Monday, the City of Panama City Beach has ticketed a total of 16 people for swimming during red flag conditions.

The city said that swimmers are initially warned to get out of the water and if they do not comply they receive a $500 ticket.

The city said they want to remind both residents and tourists alike, that when the double red flags are flying, the Gulf of Mexico is closed for swimming.