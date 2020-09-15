Panama City Beach residents see flash flooding, beach erosion

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As Hurricane Sally churns in the Gulf, Bay County residents are experiencing flash flooding.

This comes only a few weeks after Tropical Storm Marco caused thousands of dollars in damage for some Panama City Beach residents. Now, residents living in “The Glades” are doing everything they can to keep water out of their homes.

“I had the pipes put in, I did that last week because of the last rain we had,” said Tom Dee, a ‘Glades’ resident. “I know it’s heavy rain, but they need to do something. Either put a crossover, they’ve got a ditch across the street. Put a pipe in it, I don’t know what they’ve got to do, put a pumping station in.”

In the meantime, residents are using their own pumps to get water away for as long as possible. Several roadways are also under water.

For Clearwater Beach resident, Brett Morphis, Panama City Beach is looking better than where he came from on Dauphin Island. He said even still, the power of the storm is apparent.

“Stay indoors,” Morphis said. “Have your sandbags ready, it’s going to be bad.”

Residents along the shore said they’ve seen the storm surge as well; beach erosion is becoming more and more visible as the storm progresses.