Panama City Beach Public Library will reopen Sept. 8

Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Beach Public Library will reopen to the on Tuesday, Sept. 8. According to the city’s website, it will be operating at 50 percent capacity, and require both library staff and patrons to wear masks.

The library hours are 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Curbside service is still available to guests who would prefer to utilize that service.

Computer use is limited to one hour per person per day. Library study rooms and meeting rooms will still remain closed.

