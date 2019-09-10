Panama City police say Uber driver held at gunpoint Saturday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested Saturday and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Alex Bolano reportedly got into an Uber on Saturday night in Parker and was heading back to Panama City Beach.

Alex Bolano

Panama City Police say as Bolano entered the back seat, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver’s head.

The report says Bolano threatened to harm the victim and forced him to drive him to different places.

Bolano reportedly kept the gun at the victim’s head during the drive and even hit the victim in the back of his head multiple times.

Officers say Bolano got out of the vehicle near 15th Street and Frankford Avenue.

The report says the victim was able to keep Bolano at the scene until officers arrived.

He appeared in court on Monday and given a $100,000 dollar bond.