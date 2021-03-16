Panama City Beach police say spring breakers are behaving so far

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Spring breakers are in Panama City Beach and even with a pandemic, this year is no different.

Beach police have been patrolling the area and say the crowds are big but most are well behaved.

Businesses on the beach are saying this weekend could make up for the losses they had in 2020, that’s how big the crowds are. Jacob Newsom, the manager at Pineapple Willys, said this weekend was the best they have had in a long time.

“It has been a wild weekend and it doesn’t seem to have slowed down at all,” Newsom said. “So it looks like for the foreseeable future it’s going to be pretty busy on Panama City Beach.”

Newsom said people of all ages have been coming in. He said this group of spring breakers has been one of the best groups yet.

“Everyone is having a great time, they’ve all been well behaved,” Newsom said.

On the beaches the umbrellas stretch for miles.

Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez with the beach police says there have been no issues that have gotten out of hand.

“We are patrolling the beaches, the road top, everywhere,” Talamentez said.

For the month of March so far, there have been a total of 4200 calls for service, police have issued over 200 citations, and arrested 121 adults – only one was for alcohol on the beach.

However this week will be the first of the large promoted parties.

The spring breakers may think they’re ready but remember the police are too.

“We deploy our officers there to make sure that nothing is going to develop,” Talamentez said. “We try to prevent a problem before it even starts.”

Talamantez said many of the officers have been dealing with the spring break crowds for years and know where the problematic spots are.

He said for the events that will draw a large crowd there will be more officers present for the safety of everyone.