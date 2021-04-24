Panama City Beach Police respond to a shooting at the Shoppes at Edgewater Friday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man is behind bars after Panama City Beach police responded to a shooting late Friday night at the Shoppes at Edgewater. 

18-year old Demarace Snow is charged with one count of attempted murder. 

At around 11:45 Friday night authorities said an off-duty Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy saw Snow pull out a handgun and shoot at the victim. 

Officials said Snow then took off but was captured by Panama City Beach Police shortly after. 

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities said this is still an ongoing investigation.

