Panama City Beach Police police respond to a shooting on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting happened in Panama City Beach at the Seahaven Beach Hotel on Front Beach Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

When the Panama City Beach Police arrived at the scene, they saw one person had been shot.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

As of now, the police are not naming any suspects. Lieutenant J.R. Talamantez said they believe this is an isolated incident.

“All of the preliminary information indicates that this is an isolated incident and there is no apparent danger to the public,” Talamantez said.

He said this is an ongoing investigation, so these are the only details he can release at this time.

