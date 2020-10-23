Panama City Beach Police Department plans to increase pedestrian safety measures

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panama City Beach Police Department is also increasing measures for pedestrian safety.

The Panama City Beach Police Department received $6,590 through the Florida Department of Transportation to launch a bicycle pedestrian-focused initiative.

Chief Whitman said his officers will first be instructed to take a four hour course refreshing their memories on bike safety and pedestrian laws.

Whitman said he plans to have officers out on Saturday nights in high traffic areas, specifically Richard Jackson boulevard all the way to Petrel street, and from Petrel street all the way up to Hills road.

Whitman said the initiative is more about educating both drivers and pedestrians about safety measures, and not about writing citations.

“We will stop pedestrians and remind them to use the crosswalks, and to use the buttons so those intersections light up and drivers can see you. We will stop and talk to bicyclists if they don’t have lights, we’ve already been issued several boxes of lights to give out,” Whitman said.

The money from the initiative will go toward covering the cost of overtime for officers who will be covering those shifts.