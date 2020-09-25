Panama City Beach plans to develop empty lot near Frank Brown Park

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The City of Panama City Beach is looking to develop an 8- acre lot of land right near the entrance of Frank Brown Park.

The city is seeking to enter a private public partnership with a developer to create a new development.

City manager, Tony O’Rourke said the lot is a prime area since up to 40,000 cars travel the area a day.

O’Rourke also said that he hopes the project will be a win-win for the city as well as developers.

“We want to mainly do this to help off-set city costs. We do not charge a property tax in this city so we are always looking for the opportunity to raise money elsewhere so we don’t ever have to charge a property tax,” O’Rourke said.

Development proposals for the lot are due to City Council on October 19.

After the proposals are submitted, O’Rourke said he will screen and create a shortlist of potential developers.

Those developers will then be asked to present their plans to the City Council where they will be then be voted on.

