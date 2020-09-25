Panama City Beach plans to develop empty lot near Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The City of Panama City Beach is looking to develop an 8- acre lot of land right near the entrance of Frank Brown Park.

The city is seeking to enter a private public partnership with a developer to create a new development.

City manager, Tony O’Rourke said the lot is a prime area since up to 40,000 cars travel the area a day.

O’Rourke also said that he hopes the project will be a win-win for the city as well as developers.

“We want to mainly do this to help off-set city costs. We do not charge a property tax in this city so we are always looking for the opportunity to raise money elsewhere so we don’t ever have to charge a property tax,” O’Rourke said.

Development proposals for the lot are due to City Council on October 19.

After the proposals are submitted, O’Rourke said he will screen and create a shortlist of potential developers.

Those developers will then be asked to present their plans to the City Council where they will be then be voted on.