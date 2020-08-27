Panama City Beach passes annual city fire assessment

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday, the Panama City Beach City Council passed their annual fire assessment fee.

The assessment fee is a tax for residents that enables the city to provide residents with elite fire and safety services, not possible with just the general fund alone. The fee is paid with your taxes.

The amount of the fee is comprised of the total value you of your property, subtracted from the land value. Councilman Jarman said these contributions make a difference in the safety of residents.

“We’ve been able to add firefighters that we should have had according to N.F.P.A. around 10 to 15 years ago,” said Councilman Jarman.

In total, the contributions of residents will amount to 63 percent of the annual budget. Jarman also said that with the increased development of condos and residential areas, the beach has seen a need for more firefighters.