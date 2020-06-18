Panama City Beach parking decals for residents now on sale

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach parking decals are available for purchase. This is a part of a new pilot project approved by the City Council on June 11. The program will reserve 25% of available city parking spots for residents.

The decals are $30 for the year, and allow residents to park in three of the city’s public parking lots.

The lots are located at:

11117 Front Beach Road (at Richard Jackson Boulevard)

600 Henley Circle (at Churchwell Drive and Front Beach Road)

9961 Thomas Drive (across from Ripley’s Believe It or Not)

Locals would still have to pay the parking rate of $1 per hour or $6 per day, which is paid by anyone who uses the lots for beach access or other use.

Councilman Geoff McConnell said they drafted the pilot parking program as they had heard many residents voice complaints about the lack of available parking.

“There’s a lot of traffic and things that go with being a resident in a tourist town, and this was a way to help give them a little something to enjoy the beach where they live,” said McConnell.

To purchase a sticker you can call Public Works at 850- 233-510.

A total of 175 decals will be issued on a first come first serve basis.

They will be valid until February 28, 2021.