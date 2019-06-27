Panama City Beach officials celebrate fire station progress

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Construction of the new fire station in Panama City Beach is heating up and on Thursday, city officials celebrated the progress.

During a wall raising ceremony, Fire Chief Larry Couch, firefighters and city officials gathered at the site to take a look at what’s been done so far.

The five million dollar project is located on Nautilus Road, a central location in the city according to Chief Couch.



He, alongside Mayor Mike Thomas, welcomed the group in and say, finally getting the new station will allow better service in the city.

Mayor Thomas said, “not only is Panama City Beach one of the best equipped and highest, or lowest in this case iso ratings than any fire department in the county. We also have the best medical facility and this will just make it where it’s more centrally located throughout the city.”

“This is going to add another station and 18 more firefighters to our department and it’s going to be a great thing. It’s going to lower the response time, it’s going to add more help to our visitors and residents,” said Chief Couch.

The new station will include 11 private dorm rooms, an exercise room, a classroom and more.

The event also gave firefighters a chance to see their new home and they say, they’re excited to get in there.

Jason Bowden, firefighter EMT said, “well it’s great actually being able to lay eyes on it now because we’ve had it on paper for a while, kind of getting ideas. “Okay, it’s going to look like this, look like that’ but now actually being able to see it. It’s pretty impressive.”

“I think it’ll provide a lot more protection for the city. Especially being able to have a centrally located station and then two, one on the east end, one on the west end. It’ll provide a lot more protection, a lot faster response times for us,” said firefighter EMT Colton Conrad.

Here’s a few fast facts on the project:

5,569 square feet

Four apparatus bays

Bi-fold bay doors

Concrete block structure

11 private dorm rooms

7 bathrooms

Large day room/kitchen

Classroom

Exercise room

LED lighting

Ultimate wind speed 155 mph

Connector road from fire station to Wastewater Treatment Plant, Street Department and Underground Utilities on Gulf Boulevard

Connects to Bay Parkway and Panama City Beach Parkway through Nautilus Street

Reliant South Construction Group is head of getting the station built. They’re expecting everything to be ready to go by next year.