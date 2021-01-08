Panama City Beach looking to improve street lights by applying for grant money

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The city of Panama City Beach is looking to make improvements to their street lights on parts of Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive.

In 2020, the council had approved a contract to inspect the streetlights to determine the cost of repairing them after damage sustained from Hurricane Michael.

Based on the report, the city of Panama City Beach received approximately $109,955 from FEMA and the state of Florida.

CRA Manager David Campbell said that city electricians noticed an issue while seeking to repair the lights.

“Our electrician discovered that the corrosion was so bad on the arms and wires of the lights that repairing them was useless, so he recommended we replace them,” Campbell said.

Now Campbell said the city is looking at other grant options to do just that, one of them being the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery through the Rebuild Hometown Revitalization Program.

“To replace all the lights, all the arms and the wiring in the poles we’re submitting an application to do that, the cost is going to be 772,835 dollars,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he hopes the light will be helpful for traffic, pedestrians and reducing crime in the area.

“It really makes life difficult for the police department when folks are congregating in the dark,” Campbell said.

Campbell said that the grant consultants recommend using match funds for the project which will total $125,640. He said that with those match funds, the city will better increase their chances of getting the grant. The money for the match will come from FEMA funds, state funds and the CRA budget. This proposal is due to go before the city council on Jan. 14.