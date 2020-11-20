Panama City Beach looking to improve crosswalks on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach city leaders are looking at new measures to improve crosswalks for pedestrians.

According to the Panama City Beach Fire Department Emergency Dispatch Logs, there have been 24 pedestrian incidents on Front Beach Road recorded from Jan. 1, 2019-Sept. 24, 2019 with 22 resulting in injuries.

90 percent of those incidents occurred between the hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

City Councilman Paul Casto acknowledged that much of the 54 mid-block crosswalks on Front Beach Road are in need of some technological improvements, and he hopes the council can work to correct the current issues in order to increase safety across the board.

“You can expect to see a better-lighted crosswalk area with high technology and LED lighting in the asphalt and on the signage with just more visibility,” Casto said.

The council is even looking at adding angled medians as another level of protection for pedestrians.

Currently, most of the areas along Front Beach Road are owned by the state, but the city is in the process of taking them over and redeveloping them, ensuring the worst areas see the quickest results.

“Our staff is currently ranking those crosswalks in order of which are the most the dangerous and have had the most accidents at, we will try to move those up on the list to have them done in the next 5 years,” Casto said.

Improvements can range anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 per crosswalk. The project will be funded by the Community Redevelopment Agency.