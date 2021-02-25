Panama City Beach Hires law firm to help conduct internal investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) –Panama City Beach has hired Holland and Knight Law Firm based out of Tallahassee to help conduct an internal investigation.

The investigation was launched on February 9 but we are still unsure of the full nature of the investigation.

Mayor Mark Sheldon told News 13 in an interview investigation involves a memo sent in by former City Manager Tony O’Rourke who was fired without cause on February 11. We have requested a copy of the memo but have been told it is exempt from public records until the investigation is over.

When asked Mayor Sheldon about the law firm and investigation.

“Um.. I can’t comment a lot on that because we have an internal investigation going on so it is a law firm that we have hired to help us conduct that process,” Sheldon said.

After giving this response the mayor declined to make any more comments.