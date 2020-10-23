Panama City Beach gets results from community survey

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The city of Panama City Beach community survey results were presented to the city council at their meeting Thursday.

The survey was initially issued in August. City officials said the survey was aimed at hearing the voices and opinions of residents in regards to topics like quality of life, safety and the economy.

City Manager Tony O’Rourke said the response to the survey was good. Over 300 surveys were mailed in, and 700 were submitted online.

O’Rourke said some of the biggest takeaways from the survey was that people feel safe in the community and enjoy the quality of life it has to offer.

O’Rourke went on to say the topics of concerns that citizens want addressed is the issue of traffic and congestion in the city, as well as the attractiveness of future developments in the area.

While many residents complained of traffic issues on Panama City Beach Parkway and Hutchinson Boulevard, O’Rourke acknowledged that they are state-owned roads.

“We’re going to have to work with those partners to try and improve capacity, improve signalization, and optimize traffic in the community because that is clearly their number one concern,” O’Rourke said.

O’Rourke said the concern of traffic is an issue that is outlined in the city strategic plan.