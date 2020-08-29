Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Panama City Beach Fire and Police department to host drive for Hurricane Laura victims

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Both the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Panama City Beach Police Department will be hosting a donation drive for Hurricane Laura victims.

The city has established a donation drop off point at fire station 31 in the municipal complex.

Fire Chief Ray Morgan said that he remembers when the Bay county community suffered devastation from Hurricane Michael, and he is urging other community members to step up.

“We’ve all been through hurricanes here we know the stress and the trauma that it brings, especially when it comes to supplies, so we all want to do our part to give back to those that helped us,” Morgan said.

Donations will be accepted August 30th until September the 5th from between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Items accepted are flashlights, batteries, cleaning supplies, industrial trash bags, basic medical supplies, tarps, roofing nails, tools, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, blankets, towels, and air mattresses.

They will not be accepting items like food, water, or clothing.

